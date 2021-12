HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through Thursday, with showery low clouds focused over windward and mauka areas.

Winds will at times carry some showers to leeward areas.

High clouds will continue to move over the islands from the west over the next several days.

Unsettled and wet weather is expected Thursday night through New Years Day, with southeasterly winds bringing periods of moderate to heavy rainfall to the islands.