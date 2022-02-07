Passing trade wind showers are expected, cold front reaches the state by Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue through Tuesday as a high-pressure ridge lingers just north of Kauai.

Passing trade wind showers will continue over the next two days favoring the typical windward and mountain areas.

A cold front approaching the islands from the northwest on Wednesday will drive this ridge over the Hawaiian Islands, producing stable dry conditions with light and variable sea breeze winds each day through Friday.

Clouds will develop over island mountain and interior sections each afternoon with clearing at night.

Another high drift eastward just north of the state on Saturday, producing another round of moderate to locally breezy trade winds with increasing shower trends for the weekend.