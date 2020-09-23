Passing showers expected through Wednesday night

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds can be expected for the next few days as high pressure passes by far to our north.

An area of enhanced moisture will provide for a period of passing showers through Wednesday night primarily for windward and mauka areas.

Winds will be lighter over the weekend and on into early next week as a frontal system moves closer to the area from the northwest. The airmass will be fairly dry and stable so just a few showers are expected.

