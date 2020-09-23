HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds can be expected for the next few days as high pressure passes by far to our north.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
An area of enhanced moisture will provide for a period of passing showers through Wednesday night primarily for windward and mauka areas.
Winds will be lighter over the weekend and on into early next week as a frontal system moves closer to the area from the northwest. The airmass will be fairly dry and stable so just a few showers are expected.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Passing showers expected through Wednesday night
- Happiness class — free online — is most popular at Yale, especially during pandemic
- Sharks spotted at Kaimana Beach
- Claim your IRS economic impact payment
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 168 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities