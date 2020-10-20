Passing showers expected for Kauai and Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stationary front will linger across Kauai over the next couple of days.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Clouds and passing showers will favor the west end of the island chain for the next couple days with drier conditions across Maui County and Big Island.

An upper low will approach the northwest end of the state and may strengthen the front Thursday and Friday with increasing showers mainly for Kauai.

Latest Stories on KHON2