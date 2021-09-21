Passing clouds and showers are in the forecast for this week

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge north of the state will maintain moderate to breezy trade winds across the region through Saturday.

Wind speeds will decrease on Sunday and Monday as the ridge north of the region weakens.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

A few disturbances moving through the region over the next several days will keep periods of passing clouds and showers in the forecast, favoring windward and mountain areas, and trending higher in the overnight to early morning hours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories