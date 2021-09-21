Passing clouds and showers are in the forecast for this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge north of the state will maintain moderate to breezy trade winds across the region through Saturday.

Wind speeds will decrease on Sunday and Monday as the ridge north of the region weakens.

A few disturbances moving through the region over the next several days will keep periods of passing clouds and showers in the forecast, favoring windward and mountain areas, and trending higher in the overnight to early morning hours.