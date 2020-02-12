Partly to mostly sunny skies, with passing showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weakening surface low pressure system located near the Hawaiian Islands will continue to drift slowly westward Wednesday morning, then will move southwest of the state later Wednesday night.

This will maintain the cool and unsettled weather pattern across portions of the island chain. East to southeast winds will strengthen tonight and Thursday, carrying an area of enhanced moisture that will likely produce increased windward rainfall.

Breezy trade winds and a typical pattern of mainly windward showers are expected from Friday through the upcoming weekend.