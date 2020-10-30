Partly to mostly sunny skies expected to kick off the weekend, with moderate trade winds

Weather Blog
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weak trough approaching the islands from the west will bring moderate west to northwest winds through Saturday along with an uptick in shower coverage.

Rainfall should remain light. A ridge will build north of the islands by Monday and bring a return of trade wind weather through most of next week.

