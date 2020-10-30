HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weak trough approaching the islands from the west will bring moderate west to northwest winds through Saturday along with an uptick in shower coverage.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Rainfall should remain light. A ridge will build north of the islands by Monday and bring a return of trade wind weather through most of next week.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Partly to mostly sunny skies expected to kick off the weekend, with moderate trade winds
- Social Scene: Halloween costumes
- Kalanianaole Hwy now open following fatal pedestrian crash
- McRib is back: McDonald’s fan-favorite available nationwide for first time since 2012
- Newsfeed Now: Biden returns to Iowa; Trump plays defense in Mich., Wis.