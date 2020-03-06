Partly to mostly cloudy conditions, with breezy trade winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure building north of the islands will bring strengthening trade winds today, with windy conditions developing by late this afternoon and continuing through much of the weekend.

The increasing trade winds will also bring a surge in windward showers today, with drier conditions and fewer windward showers expected over the weekend as a cooler airmass moves in from the northeast.

Variable high cloudiness is expected over the weekend, thickest on Saturday. Moderate trade winds and an increase in trade wind showers is expected early next week. A warmer land and sea breeze pattern featuring showers near the coast at night and over interior and mauka locations during the day is expected during the middle to latter part of next week .