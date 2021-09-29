Partly sunny, warm conditions with breezy tradewinds and some trade showers

A high pressure ridge far north of the region will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in the forecast for the next seven days.

A slight increase to more breezy wind speeds are expected late Thursday through Friday as a disturbance passes westward, just south of the island chain, possibly enhancing showers over the Big Island.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

A few upper level lows will drift through the region this week, keeping passing showers in the forecast each day mainly affecting windward and mountain areas during the overnight to early morning hours.