HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds will gradually weaken through Sunday night, followed by light and variable winds Monday and Tuesday as a trough passes from east to west to the north of the state.

This lighter wind regime will likely allow alternating afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to develop.

The sea breezes may produce clouds and showers over interior and leeward locations each afternoon. A return of locally breezy trade wind conditions is expected later next week.