HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the National Weather Service, the state is to expect some intense rain fall in the coming days as the possibility of a Kona Low could develop north west of the island chain.

NWS said they’ll issue watches and warnings as they monitor the system but for now this will be more of a rain event than a wind event. Kona Lows are difficult to predict.

“It’s hard to say which island or locations will get most of the rain but it could be at this point anywhere statewide could see heavy rain or thunderstorms,” said Liam Tsamous, NWS meteorologist.

NWS said the state could start to see these rough weather conditions beginning Tuesday.

“Starting Tuesday Kauai and Oahu could start to get some of the deeper tropical moisture coming — streaming in from the south,” said Tsamous .”By Wednesday and onward it should be all the islands.”

Kona Lows have brought significant flooding and damage to the state in the past

notably the 50 inches of rain in a single day on Kauai, and significant flooding in south Maui in 2021.

