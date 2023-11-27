HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service is monitoring potential impacts of the incoming Kona Low. It’s relying on its real time data and the public to make emergency calls.

NWS keeping a close eye on the incoming Kona Low with satellites already picking up activity off Kauai.

“So we’re already getting thunderstorm’s in the offshore,” said Maureen Ballard, NWS senior meteorologist. “It’s going to produce and is already producing some thunderstorms and we expect those to come in and there will also be some heavier showers.”

Hawaii is no stranger to severe flooding. In 2021, the NWS said its rain and stream gauges helped prompt evacuations in Haleiwa. The gauges are spread throughout the state, recording data every 15 minutes.

“Every stream gauge has a different criteria for us and it’s based on history so we can see how often a stream gets above a certain level and other past events,” said Ballard.

“The big thing are these colored lines, those are some of our triggers and each gauge is different,” she continued.

While the NWS is busy monitoring different weather patterns, it said the public can help too by submitting reports through its mPING App.

NWS said through the mPING App you can select your location and different report types you can submit if there’s hail wind damage flooding or mudslides. If you pick flooding you can also select if there’s damage to homes or buildings that are filled with water and submit your report.

“That again helps us to calibrate what we’re seeing and look at everything as a big picture,” explained Ballard. “It’s very helpful, it comes into our system but when you make a report with mPING you too get to see where your report is and other reports by you.”