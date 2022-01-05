NWS issues High Surf Advisory for north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Surf Advisory for north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and the Big Island on Wednesday, until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

According to NWS, large, long-period north and northwest swells will combine to produce high surf along exposed shorelines.

NWS said surf could peak between 15 to 20 feet along north-facing shores and between 12 to 16 feet along west-facing shores.

As a precaution, NWS said beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise with caution.