NWS issues High Surf Advisory for north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Big Island

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Surf Advisory for north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and the Big Island on Wednesday, until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

According to NWS, large, long-period north and northwest swells will combine to produce high surf along exposed shorelines.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

NWS said surf could peak between 15 to 20 feet along north-facing shores and between 12 to 16 feet along west-facing shores.

As a precaution, NWS said beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise with caution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
January 12 2022 05:45 pm