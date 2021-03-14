NWS issues flood advisory for Oahu until 4:15 p.m.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Oahu until 4:15 p.m.
The NWS reports as of 1:05 p.m. The radar showed heavy rain over central Oahu.
Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.
Rain was falling at a rate of 1.5 to 2 inches per hour.
The flood advisory includes the following areas: Mililani, Waikane, Waiahole, Wahiawa, Pearl City, Aiea, Waikele, Kahaluu, Halawa, Ahuimanu, Waipahu, Kunia, Kaneohe, Maunawili, Kahana Valley State Park, Whitmore Village, Waimalu, Helemano, Housing and Heeia.