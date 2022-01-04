NWS issues Flood Advisory for Oahu until 1:15 p.m.

Ala Moana Beach Park was mostly empty of beachgoers, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Honolulu, due to a strong storm packing high winds and extremely heavy rain. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flood Advisory for Oahu on Tuesday at 10:12 a.m. and it will be in effect until 1:15 p.m.

According to NWS, its radar indicated heavy showers moving over Oahu from the southwest, primarily affecting leeward portions of the island. While most of the showers are producing rainfall rates of one to two inches of rain per hour, a recent downpour in Lualualei dropped nearly an inch of rain in 15 minutes.

As a precautionary, NWS said to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.