NWS issues Flood Advisory for Kauai and Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Kauai and Oahu.

A strong cold front approaching Kauai will bring significant changes to the weather across the islands as it moves down the island chain later Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Locally windy conditions are expected.

In addition, cloud cover and showers will increase with a threat of locally heavy rainfall. There is also a chance of thunderstorms with gusty winds.

The Flood Advisory will be in effect for Kauai until 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. for Oahu.