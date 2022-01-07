NWS issued High Surf Advisory for north, west-facing shores statewide

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Surf Advisory for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai. Also for the north-facing shores of Maui and west-facing shores of the Big Island.

According to NWS, the advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Friday. Surf heights will slowly decrease through the day as the current northwest swell slowly declines.

Surf is expected to rise from 12 to 18 feet along north facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui. NWS said surf will also rise eight to 14 feet along west-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. While surf will be six to eight feet along west facing shores of the Big Island.

As a precautionary, NWS said beachgoers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials.