NWS issued High Surf Advisory for north, west-facing shores statewide

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Surf Advisory on Friday at around 3:31 a.m. The advisory is for the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu. It was also issued for the north-facing shores of Maui.

The High Surf Advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Jan. 14. NWS said surf as high as 15 to 20 feet can be expected statewide along north-facing shores. As well as surf as high as 10 to 15 feet along west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai.

NWS encourages beachgoers, swimmers and surfers to heed all advice given by ocean safety officials while exercising with caution.

A pattern featuring daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes will prevail across most of the state through the middle of next week.

Expect afternoon clouds and a few showers over mauka and interior areas each day, with a few mainly windward showers each night.

A weakening front may increase clouds and showers Monday night through Wednesday of next week.