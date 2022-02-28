HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Surf Advisory on Sunday, Feb. 27 around 3:04 p.m. It will remain in effect until Monday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

The advisory is for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. It also includes north facing shores of Maui and west-facing shores of the Big Island.

Surfers and beachgoers can expect to see large breaking waves of six to 10 feet. NWS said everyone should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

A ridge north of the area will shift southward as a front approaches from the northwest. The front will pass north of the area today into Tuesday.

An upper trough will pass over the area late Wednesday through Thursday night. High pressure will begin to build back in northwest of the area Friday and Saturday.