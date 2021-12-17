Ala Moana Beach Park was mostly empty of beachgoers, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Honolulu, due to a strong storm packing high winds and extremely heavy rain. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Oahu until 10:15 a.m.

The Department of Emergency Management said a Flood Advisory means flooding is expected or occurring that may cause some inconvenience, but is not considered a significant threat to life or property.

According to NWS, at 7:01 a.m., its radar indicated heavy rain over portions of windward Oahu between Kaneohe Marine Corp base and Kahuku.

NWS said rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour in spots. Some locations that will experience flooding include Punaluu, Kaaawa, Waikane, Hauula, Waiahole, Laie, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kahuku, Kaneohe, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa, Malaekahana State Park, Waimea Valley, Heeia and Pupukea.

As a precautionary, NWS advises the public to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.