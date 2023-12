HONOLULU (KHON2) — A surge of shower activity is currently moving through the islands and will last through early Thursday. Showers will be mostly windward at light to moderate levels, although some showers may drift to leeward locales at time.

Gusty trade winds are also expected for the next seven days, with winds up to 30 mph on Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday. Weekend winds will be slightly weaker and peak at 25 mph.

North and west facing shores are currently under a high surf advisory.