HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii, after a 7.3 earthquake off the coast of Fukushima, Japan.

A tsunami advisory is currently in effect for Fukushima and Miyagi following the powerful quake in northern Japan. Reports say it was felt in Tokyo.

Gentle to moderate east to southeast trade winds will strengthen this afternoon and veer toward the east.

Moisture moving in from the southeast will bring scattered showers across the state today with a drier trade wind pattern returning on Thursday.

Trades will likely weaken on Sunday as a cold front approaches the state. This front could bring gusty northerly winds and showery weather during the first half of next week.