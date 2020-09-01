No tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Chile in South America

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Chile in South America.

It happened at around 6:09 p.m. Hawaii Time.

