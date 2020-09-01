EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Chile in South America.
Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.
It happened at around 6:09 p.m. Hawaii Time.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Those impacted by botched surge tests will receive email
- No tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Chile in South America
- Puna man stopped for traffic violation charged with multiple crimes
- Embattled health and public safety directors stepping down
- Four HPD officers test positive for COVID-19, more in self-quarantine