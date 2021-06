HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in New Zealand, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The earthquake happened at Sunday, June 20 at about 7:06 a.m. Hawaii Time in the Kermadec Islands.

At that time, in New Zealand it is Monday, June 21 at 5:06 a.m.