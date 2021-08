EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake near the South Sandwich Islands area, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. Hawaii time on Sunday, Aug. 22.

The South Sandwich islands are in the South Atlantic Ocean.