No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Chile

Weather Blog

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — There’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake happened off the coast of central Chile on Sunday, Dec. 27, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

It happened at 11:39 a.m. Hawaii time.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories