No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Chile

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — There’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake happened off the coast of central Chile on Sunday, Dec. 27, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
It happened at 11:39 a.m. Hawaii time.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.
