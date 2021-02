EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — There is no tsunami threat for Hawaii after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake happened near the east coast of Honshu, Japan, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

It happened around 4:07 a.m. Hawaii time Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that based on all available data.there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.