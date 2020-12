WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — There’s no tsunami threat for Hawaii after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake rattled the Big Island around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14.

The quake hit beneath Mauna Kea’s northwest flank.

Many reported strong shaking across the Big Island and trembling could be felt as far away as Oahu.