EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — There is no tsunami for Hawaii after a 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Mauna Loa on the Big Island, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021.

PTWC says some areas may have experienced shaking.

The quake happened on the southeastern flank of Mauna Loa.