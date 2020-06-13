No tsunami for Hawaii after 6.7 magnitude earthquake near Japan

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is no tsunami for Hawaii after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake near Japan, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
The quake was near the Ryukyu Islands in Japan at around 5:51 a.m. Hawaii time on Saturday, June 13.
That is 12:51 a.m. Sunday, June 14 in Japan.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.
