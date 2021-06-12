New tropical storm in Eastern Pacific

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue into next week.

Low clouds and showers will focus over windward areas, with showers more active during nights and mornings.

Daytime heating will produce clouds and a few showers over the leeward slopes of the Big Island during the afternoons and evenings.

Increasing rainfall is possible by midweek.

At 800 PM PDT, the center of Tropical Storm Carlos was located near latitude 11.9 North, longitude 124.5 West.

Carlos is moving toward the west near 7 mph and this motion is expected to gradually slow down with a turn to the west-southwest over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 24 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center.