New Tropical Depression Nine-E in Eastern Pacific

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Strong trade winds will prevail through the weekend, then gradually trend down through the middle of next week as high pressure to the northeast weakens.

Passing trade wind showers will favor windward and mountain areas each day, especially during the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through.

At 1000 PM CDT, the center of Tropical Depression Nine-E was located near latitude 14.7 North, longitude 102.6 West.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through Monday.

On the forecast track, the center of the system will remain well offshore of the coast of Mexico for the next several days.