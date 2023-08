HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate trades will continue across the islands through Monday as a ridge of high pressure remains anchored to the north of the state.

Trades will become breezy Tuesday through Thursday as high pressure builds to the distant north.

The trades will ease back to moderate levels by the end of the week.

Rather dry trade wind weather will prevail through the forecast period, with minimal shower activity primarily confined to windward slopes and coasts.