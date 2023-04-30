HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will ease Monday, allowing for land and sea breezes across the western islands through midweek, while moderate east-southeast winds remain over the eastern end of the state.

A band of moisture drifting across the islands will maintain some showers through Monday.

A closed low aloft could bring some unsettled weather with locally heavy rain and thunderstorms to portions of the state Tuesday and Wednesday.

Breezy trade winds along with more typical windward and mauka showers will become reestablished over the state Thursday into next weekend.