Nearby storm fronts to bring light winds, showers and large surf to the islands through early next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds will continue tonight, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Winds will weaken Tuesday, allowing development of afternoon seabreezes and interior clouds. Showers will increase Wednesday and Thursday as a front reaches the islands and dissipates. Trade winds will return and strengthen as the front dissipates. However, winds will diminish again late in the week as another front approaches, bringing the possibility of inclement weather late in the weekend.