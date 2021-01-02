Near warning level surf expected to end off weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – An area of high pressure located 1050 miles northeast of the islands will continue to move east through Monday.

This action will result in weakening trade winds, trending down to light to moderate speeds by Monday night, then hold through Wednesday.

Frequent showers may come with the weaker trades.

Surf along north facing shores will ease into Saturday, potentially below advisory levels by Saturday night.

The offshore buoys to the north and northwest reflect this downward trend this evening with the peak swell energy in the 14-16 second bands out of the north- northwest.

The active pattern across the northern Pacific is forecast to continue over the weekend through next week with a series of systems sending overlapping northwest swells through the islands.

The first in the series should begin to fill in through the day Saturday and Saturday night, then peak Sunday night into Monday near warning levels.

Guidance depicts this episode slowly lowering to advisory levels for north and west facing shores Tuesday.