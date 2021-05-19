National Weather Service to present hurricane season outlook

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are set to announce their outlook for the 2021 hurricane season for the Central Pacific on Wednesday. The presentation will stream within this story at 11 a.m.

Along with the prediction of how many hurricanes are expected, there will be presentations related to flood insurance and preparing your home for the upcoming season.

