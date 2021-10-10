National Weather Service issues high surf advisory for south and east facing shores until 6 p.m. Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.

As of 3:18 a.m. NWS reports surf will be 7 to 10 feet along south shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

Surf will also be 7 to 10 feet along the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island.

Be sure to check with lifeguards before entering the ocean.