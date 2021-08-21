National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for all Hawaiian Islands starting Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for all Hawaiian Islands from Sunday morning to late Monday night.
The Flash Flood Watch continues for Molokai, Kauai, Maui, Lanai, Niihau, the Big Island, Oahu and Kahoolawe.
- Heavy rain capable of producing flash flooding will develop over
the area Sunday through Monday night. The threat for heavy rain
will first materialize over Maui County and the Big Island on
Sunday, and then spread westward over the remainder of the area
late Sunday night through Monday night.
- Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to
elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive
more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding.
Flash flooding conditions are life threatening.
Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.