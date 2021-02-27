National Weather Service issues a flash flood warning for Maui until 12:30 p.m.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Maui until 12:30 p.m.

At 9:59 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over persisting over windward portions of Haleakala, affecting the area from Nahkiu to Hana to Kaupo, and stream gages indicate rapidly rising waters.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kipahulu, Kaupo, Nahiku, Hana, Keanae, Haleakala National Park, Wailua and Hamoa.

