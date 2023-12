HONOLULU (KHON2) – A weakening front near Oahu and Maui County will reach the Big Island tonight as it begins to stall.

A narrow band of clouds with embedded showers along the front will increase rainfall mainly across north through east facing slopes and coasts.

Winds will shift to northeasterlies tonight, then to easterlies Friday into the weekend.

Trades will be disrupted on Sunday and another front may affect the state on New Year’s Day.