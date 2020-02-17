Mostly sunny skies expected to start the new week

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A ridge of high pressure north of the state will bring breezy trade wind weather through the week.

Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas, with most leeward locations remaining mostly dry.

Stronger trade winds with increasing shower trends are forecast through the middle of the week.

Surf along east facing shores will trend up by midweek, potentially reaching the advisory level.

Surf along north and west facing shores will trend down through Wednesday, then rise Thursday into the weekend as back to back northwest swells move through Thursday and Saturday.

Surf along south facing shores will lower Tuesday through the rest of the week.