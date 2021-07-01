Mostly dry trade wind weather pattern in place through holiday weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dry and breezy easterly trade wind conditions are expected through the holiday weekend and into early next week.

Any showers that develop will favor windward and mauka areas, mainly through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through.

With the exception of the Kona slopes of the Big Island through the afternoons, the drought conditions will persist over leeward areas with little to no rainfall expected.

Trade winds should ease slightly by midweek as the ridge to the north weakens.

