Mostly dry trade wind weather for the islands this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Clouds and passing showers riding moderate/breezy trade winds will mainly affect windward and mountain areas, with an occasional shower reaching leeward locations.

High pressure centered far northeast of the islands extends a ridge across the Central Pacific that is providing our island trades.

Over the weekend the high will move slowly east turning our winds slightly south of due east Sunday and Monday.

This alignment will allow for lighter winds over leeward sections of Kauai and Oahu with the Big Island and Maui County partially blocking the easterly trade winds.

Winds over those eastern islands look to remain at moderate to locally fresh speeds.