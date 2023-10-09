HONOLULU (KHON2) — The high-pressure situated to the north of the islands will gradually diminish in strength over the next few days due to the movement of a cold frontal system moving from west to east across the Central Pacific basin. The trade winds will ease into a light to moderate range until Thursday. From Friday through the first half of next week, we can expect light trade winds, which will lead to the expansion of afternoon sea breezes.
Mostly dry trade wind weather for the islands this week
by: Justin Cruz
