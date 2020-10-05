Mostly dry conditions with exception of remnant moisture

Weather Blog

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A weak ridge northeast of the state will drive moderate trade winds through Monday.

The trades will weaken to light to moderate levels Tuesday through Wednesday as a trough sets up north of the state.

The ridge will become more dominant late in the week through next weekend, bringing a slight uptick in trade wind speeds into the moderate range.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas during the overnight and early morning hours through the period, with a stray shower reaching leeward sections from time to time.

