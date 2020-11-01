Mostly dry conditions to start the new month

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light and variable winds will continue through Sunday as a low pressure system north of the islands keeps the large scale winds weak.

As the low drifts further north away from the islands from Sunday night to Monday a weak high pressure ridge fills in over the region.

Light to moderate trade winds will develop from Monday through Wednesday with isolated to scattered showers favoring windward and mountain areas.

Another low pressure system will deepen northwest of Kauai from Wednesday to Friday, wind directions will become more southeasterlies.

The dynamics and instability around this low will remain too far north for significant impacts on Hawaiian weather.