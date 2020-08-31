Mostly dry conditions to continue for the new week

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A high pressure ridge north of the island chain will keep dry moderate to breezy trade winds in the forecast through Tuesday.

A few passing showers will continue to drift through the trade winds mainly over windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours.

By Wednesday the ridge weakens, producing more light to moderate trade winds over the islands with continued dry trends lasting into next weekend.

Provided the lack of any significant rainfall through the summer months, fuels have become very dry across portions of the state.

These dry conditions combined with breezy trades and relative humidities dipping below 45 percent through the afternoon hours will support extreme fire behavior through Monday.