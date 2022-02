HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Project Reset bill is moving through the legislature and aims to offer better opportunities for those in prison looking to put a reset on their life. From rehabilitation, employment and housing, lawmakers are pushing for funding to offer the resources.

"This is a really good bill, this bill would basically provide services and a lot of hope to those exiting out of the prison system so that we could lower recidivism rates and pretty much integrate them back into society," said Rep. Adrian Tam (D) Waikiki, Ala Moana.