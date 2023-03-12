HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light to moderate southerlies will focus periodic showers mainly over the leeward zones of Kauai and Oahu through the week.
Mostly dry weather will continue for Maui County and the Big Island.
by: Kamaka Pili
